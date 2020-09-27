FG mulls policy on zero rating for educational websites

Federal Government says it is considering a new National Policy for zero rating on educational websites to allow for consumption of contents without charges, to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, on education sector.

Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said this while delivering an address at a webinar organised by Lead Inspire Network and monitored in Abuja.

The theme of the webinar was “Enhancing Virtual Learning and the Challenges of Internet Penetration in Nigeria.”

Pantami, represented by Dr Usman Gambo, Director, Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said the policy would contain appropriate incentives for mobile network operators and internet service providers.

The minister agreed that sufficient access to the internet was essential for the development of an informative society and thatvgovernment was also working to increase the broadband…