FG trains Kano, Jigawa women, youths in skills acquisition

By Victor Oso

The Federal Government has concluded training for selected youths and women from various communities in Jigawa and Kano states, under its Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programme.

The training programme was undertaken by the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, NAGGW, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

NAGGW is the federal agency in the vanguard of transforming Nigerian drylands, especially the 11 frontline states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, that are facing the challenges of climate change, land degradation and desertification.

The programme is principally intended to deliberately create alternative streams of sustainable livelihoods for the dwellers of the frontline states to reduce pressure on the land and the ecosystem in general.

The training, held at the Agency’s facilities at Afforestation Programme Coordinating Unit, APCU, complex on Jambulo Road, Kano…