Gbajabiamila offers NLC palliatives to avert strike

To avert the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) billed to commence on Monday, the House of Representatives has offered organised labour some palliatives.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at a negotiation meeting with labour on Sunday in Abuja said the palliatives would be included in the proposed 2021 budget.

Gbajabiamila said that the budget would soon be presented to the National Assembly, stressing that some palliatives were being considered to cushion the effects of an increase in electricity tariff and fuel price hike.

The palliatives, according to the speaker, includes distribution of food items, reduction of taxes on minimum wage, and payment of some special allowances.

Others are involved in the ownership of housing programmes through mortgage and distribution of special buses to public institutions that run on autogas.

Gbajabiamila said that the palliatives would go a long way to assuage…