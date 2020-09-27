Nigeria Not A Banana Republic ― TUC tackles HoS Over threats to Monday labour strike

By Boluwaji Obahopo- Lokoja

The Trade Union Congress, TUC, has lambasted the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi Esan, for warning civil servants against participating in the planned nationwide strike called by the organised Labour.

TUC chairman in Kogi State, Ojo Ranti on Sunday insisted that the Federal Government has no right to threaten workers who are fighting for their own right in the country.

Mr Ranti who lamented the poor standard of leaving of many workers presently said Nigeria is not a banana republic where people cannot speak when their right are been infringed upon by those governing them.

He said there is no going back in Monday’s nationwide protest, admonishing workers across the 774 Local Government in the Country to disregard the warning coming from the Head of Service.

“During the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, the present Federal Government led by President…