Nigerians renew call on Multichoice, others on pay as you go tariff

Nigerian subscribers have renewed calls on Multichoice Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) and other service providers to introduce the Pay as You Go Tariff (PAYG) in the country.

A cross section of subscribers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said it was time the providers introduce PAYE in Nigeria.

Mrs Jumai Aliyu, a subscriber in Maitama said it was wrong for the service providers to stick to the fixed monthly tariff, unlike what was obtainable in other countries.

“Nigeria constitutes about 40 per cent of DSTV’s global market share, yet the company refused to adopt the pay as you go tariff by sticking to the fixed monthly tariff which is exploitative.

“Over 40 per cent of the Nigerian subscribers do not use a greater part of their monthly tariff due to engagements that take them from one location to the other on a daily basis.

“Most subscribers cannot access the services upon expiration, whether or not they use their previous…