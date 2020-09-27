NLC strike: AON dissociates self from strike action

By Lawani Mikairu

The President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, on Sunday, said that the association would not be part of the planned indefinite strike action called by NLC over the issues of government’s recent increase of fuel price and electricity tariff in the country.

According to Alhaji Abdulmunaf, the airlines had suffered huge losses for over three (3) months during the COVID-19 lockdown and were forced due to no fault of theirs, to even lay off staff and significantly reduce the salaries of those that were retained.

“It would be very insensitive therefore and a show of lack of understanding and compassion for Nigerian Aviation workers who have suffered greatly from the nationwide restrictions due to the pandemic to be asked to go on strike indefinitely once again”.

“Aviation workers need to work to sustain their livelihoods and support their families especially at this crucial time when schools are resuming…