Petitions trail UI V-C selection committee

Some members of the University of Ibadan academic community have expressed displeasure about the election of members of the community to join the Joint Council Senate Committee of the institution in the selection of its new vice-chancellor.

There are 18 contestants for the position of vice-chancellor of the premier university.

The Joint Senate Council Committee of the university had elected two members of the council committee to join other top authorities of the institution in selecting a new vice-chancellor.

But some members of the community have faulted the method used in the election of the two members.

A petition signed by Prof. Ademola Dasylva of the Department of English of the institution stated that the whole exercise and outcome of the activities of the committee was “a far cry from credible”.

He noted that the platform for e-voting by the committee to select a new vice-chancellor for the institution was allegedly…