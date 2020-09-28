18 professors jostle to become UI’s Vice Chancellor

By Adesina Wahab and Adeola Badru

Eighteen professors, 11 of them from the University of Ibadan, UI, are now in the race to become the next Vice Chancellor of the institution, checks by our correspondent have revealed.

Apart from the 11 applicants from UI, there are three from the University of Ilorin, one each from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Federal University of Technology, Akure; University of Port Harcourt; and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The 11 applicants from the University of Ibadan are Kayode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry, Abideen Aderinto of Sociology Department, Olusegun Ademowo of the Institute of Medical Research and Training (IMRAT); Ebenezer Farombi of Biochemistry; Temitope Alonge of the Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma.

Others are Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa of the Department of Surgery; Kolapo Hamzat of Physiotherapy; Oladele Layiwola of the Institute of African Studies; Clement Kolawole of the…