Biafra group, Cameroon’s Ambazonia collaborate for separatist agitations

By Dennis Agbo

THE Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has formed an alliance with Southern Cameroon’s separatist group, Ambazonia, in pursuant to secession from their respective countries to become independent nations.

Arising from BNYL’s convention in Enugu, during the weekend, attended by representatives of Cameroon’s Ambazonia, BNYL leader, Princewill Chimezie said that the collaboration of the two agitating groups had been on for a long time but was being re-engineered to give stronger voice for their self-determination pursuits.

Chimezie disclosed that the Enugu convention was predicated on how to re-strategize and encourage self-defense mechanisms for Biafrans and Ambazonians in the escalating security challenges facing the people of Eastern Nigeria and Southern Cameroon.

He noted that BNYL was a multi-national pro-Biafra group whose membership were drawn from all the ethnic nationalities in the former Eastern Nigeria that were parts of the defunct…