Days of crude oil are numbered ― FG

Seeks quick passage of PIB by NASS

We are going to be thorough in the Passage of PIB ― Gbajabiamila

National Assembly will read President’s Communication Tuesday

Urges Ministry to Educate NASS on the content of the Bill

By Henry Umoru

STRONG indications emerged Monday that hardship looms in Nigeria following the nation’s over-reliance on oil as the Federal Government has raised the alarm that the days of crude oil are numbered.

According to the Federal Government, it has become imperative for Nigerians to start making effective utilization of its oil wealth when it matters most before the commodity becomes worthless.

Speaking Monday in Abuja at an interactive meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva cautioned that based on a forecast in the global oil industry, oil will in the next 20 years become less relevant in the global energy mix as the world looks beyond oil and seeks alternative sources.

The meeting,…