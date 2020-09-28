Foundation urges Nigerians to embrace culture of voluntary blood donation

By Chioma Obinna

With COVID-19 affecting the availability of blood products in blood banks across the country, Sound Alliance Foundation, SAF, has urged Nigerians to cultivate the culture of voluntary blood donation as it does not only save lives but guarantees good cardiovascular health for donors.

Speaking in Lagos during a blood donation drive to mark its six years anniversary, Coordinator of the Foundation, Dr Samuel Okerinde who recounted the health benefits of the exercise said blood donation reduces iron levels in the blood which could as well prevent cancers.

Okerinde said: “Voluntary blood donation ensures good health for the donor. It helps to reduce weight and it also has good effects on cardiovascular health. Apart from donating blood, the donor is saving at least three lives. There is also the fulfillment that as an individual you are helping somebody to live well, save lives, most especially save many Nigerians living with cancer.

“It is a…