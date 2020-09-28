LCCI backs subsidy removal, appeals to NLC on industrial action

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has said that a reversal of the current reforms on subsidy of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) would exacerbate the challenges of the already faltering Nigerian economy.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Director-General LCCI made the assertion in a statement to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Yusuf said the current reality was that the fiscal space to sustain the humongous, corruption-prone and opaque subsidies no longer existed.

He said it was not in the best interest of the citizens, the economy, and future generations to encourage the perpetuation of corruption-ridden subsidy regimes.

He noted with concern the proposal by the Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC] and the Trade Union Congress [TUC] to proceed on strike from Sept.28 due to the removal of subsidy on PMS.

“The LCCI appreciates the perspective of the labour unions with regards to the pains and hardship that the recent price hikes…