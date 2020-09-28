Uduaghan’s return to PDP is worth celebrating

By Perez Brisibe

DELTA State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso has described the defection of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan back to the party as a move worth celebrating.

Chief Esiso while Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, said: “It is a thing of joy that we should celebrate based on the fact that we have all our former governor with us.

“This is a reflection that we are strong as a united family for us to work together ahead of 2023. I do not know the reasons why he actually left, but since he has returned, we are happy.”

However, the PDP in a statement by it’s publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “We are excited that our former Governor is back home. Politics is about the people; recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance comes from the people. The Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of this fact, this is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the Country.

“As…