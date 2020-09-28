Why APC lost Edo governorship election ― Oyegun

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun broke his silence on the just-concluded September 19th governorship election in Edo State saying his party lost because of impunity reigning in political parties in Nigeria and the imposition of candidates.

Speaking to journalists in his Benin City residence on the outcome of the election and other national issues, Odigie-Oyegun also said he did not campaign for the party because his conscience was against the way the party was being run without following due processes.

He, however, commended the roles played by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, the National Peace Committee (NPC) headed by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and some Western countries that threatened sanctions against riggers.

He said; “The greatest problem we have in this country has been lack of due process, impunity, lack of respect for our own…