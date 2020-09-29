12,000 NDDC projects abandoned, says Akpabio

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA— Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday night, disclosed that over 12,000 projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have been abandoned across the nine states that make up the region.

Senator Akpabio, who made the revelation while inaugurating the Security Committee for the field forensic auditor of NDDC in Abuja, said Rivers and Delta states have the highest records of abandoned projects in the region.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State also revealed that NDDC was operating 311 accounts in different banks, before the advent of Treasury Single Account, TSA.

He added that some funds were even forgotten in some banks because of the large numbers of accounts been maintained by the commission during the period.

The minister charged the security committee to be vigilant and ensure adequate security is provided for the 16-member auditors in the course of discharging their…