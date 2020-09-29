2020 Ondo Guber Election: Yiaga releases 1st pre-election report

Says intimidation, violence worrisome

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Ondo Governorship Election remains barely 12 days, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Tuesday released its first Pre-election Observation (PREO) Report.

The report which was made available to Vanguard indicated several findings on political activities carried out by governorship candidates and supporters of various political parties, which intimidation and violence appeared worrisome activities.

According to the report, Yiaga Africa Watching The Vote has been observing the political environment and conduct of political stakeholders as part of its Pre-Election Observation. The Pre-Election Observation commenced in August 2020 with the deployment of Long-Term Observers (LTOs) in all 18 eighteen LGAs of the State.

The report also explained that these LTOs are observing campaign activities and preparatory activities of all actors involved in the process including the Independent National Electoral Commission,…