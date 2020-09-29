Bagudu seeks stakeholders’ collaboration to achieve free rabies status by 2030

Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi State has called for closer collaboration between stakeholders to facilitate total eradication of rabies disease in the country by 2030.

Bagudu made the call at the 2020 World Rabies Day, organised by the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), in Birnin Kebbion Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event with the theme: “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate,” was part of activities lined up to commemorate the Rabies Day in the country.

Bagudu noted that such collaboration between the stakeholders was critical to ensure an effective campaign against the disease in the country.

He enjoined researchers and scientists in the country to rise up to the challenge of exploring local solution as against reliance on solutions from elsewhere.

According to him, it is proven that rabies is a disease that is being transferred from animals to human, hence, the need for caution in dealing with such animals.

He, however, advised…