Diverted school feeding funds not under my ministry ― Farouq

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has dissociated itself from a trending report in the media titled “N2.72b for School Feeding During Lockdown Diverted To Private Accounts”.

A statement Tuesday by the Special Assistant, Media, to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze, said, “The statement by ICPC was twisted and misinterpreted by mischief makers and directed at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.”

The statement read further: “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development hereby inform the public that the Federal Government Colleges school feeding in question is different from the Home Grown School Feeding which is one of its Social Investment Programmes.

“That the School Feeding under scrutiny is feeding of students in Federal Government Colleges across the country and is not under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs which only…