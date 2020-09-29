FG launches digital Nigeria portal, mobile app

The Federal Government has launched a Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile Application in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, which was kick-started by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE), performed the virtual launch of the mobile application on Monday in Abuja.

Pantami said it was part of government’s key initiatives aimed at empowering innovators and entrepreneurs with the requisite skills to thrive in an emerging digital economy.

He explained that the Digital Nigeria programme was a key component of the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria which was being championed by himself.

Pantami said the ministry was partnering with global institutions including the African Development Bank (AFDB) and Microsoft to enable Nigerians to acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.

The…