ICPC says not targeting lawmakers with Constituency Projects Tracking

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, says its Constituency Projects Tracking is not targeted at lawmakers.

Owasanoye disclosed this in Abuja on Monday at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector, which was organised in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the constituency projects tracking, launched in 2019, is aimed at investigating fraudulent procedure practices in the award of contracts for constituency and executive projects.

The projects tracking is also to make recoveries on projects or contracts confirmed to have been inflated or in which contractors under-performed or did not perform at all.

According to the chairman, the commission introduced the constituency projects tracking initiative in 2019 and expanded its scope to include executive projects this year.

He said the commission…