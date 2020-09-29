Independence Parade: FG orders blockage of all routes leading to Eagle Square

Ahead of the parade to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary on Oct.1, the Federal Government has ordered that all routes leading to the Eagle Square should be blocked from midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister said that the blockage is part of measures put in place to further enhance security in and around Eagle Square, venue of the Independence ceremony located in the heart of Abuja.

He said that Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads would be blocked to traffic.

The Minister added that the Federal Secretariat Complex would be evacuated by 2.00 pm on Wednesday.

He explained that by the evacuation, all workers within the precincts of the…