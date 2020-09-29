Man kills wife, commits suicide in Cross River

By Emma Una, Calabar

A middle-aged man whose name was simply given as Akpan shot his wife dead on allegation of infidelity before hanging himself over the weekend in Cross River State.

The incident happened in the village of Bashua in Boki Local Government Area in the Central Senatorial District of the state where the man and his wife who are said to be indigenes of Akwa Ibom State sojourned to do farm work.

A source in the village Elias Ejue told Vanguard that the couple had an argument following an accusation by the man that his wife was cheating on him and tempers flared leading the man to bringing out his gun to shoot the woman killing her on the spot.

“After shooting his wife the man fled into the forest and we organized a search party since Saturday. It was on Monday that we found his body hanging on a tree in the forest”. Ejue said

He narrated that the man and the wife had lived in the village for many years and have five boys before the ugly incident at the…