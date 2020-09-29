SERAP queries Sadiya Umar Farouq, asks her to publish names

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the discovering of N2.67 billion paid for school feeding which the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, yesterday said it uncovered in personal accounts, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Tuesday queried the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to publish details and names of suspects.

ICPC had through its Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed that the commission unraveled N2.67 billion in personal accounts, being payment made to some federal colleges for school feeding during lockdown. He argued that the money was paid when children were not in school.

Other discoveries include: 18 buildings, 12 business premises and 25 plots of land. Owasanoye said under Open Treasury Portal review carried out between January to August 15, 2020, of 268 Ministries, Departments and Agendas, MDAs, 72 had…