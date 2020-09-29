Twitter partners African organisations against suicide

By Gabriel Olawale

Worried by the alarming rate of suicide in Africa, Twitter is teaming up with organisations in Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya in towards addressing the burden.

The new initiative is designed to make it easier for people to find support resources online for issues on suicide or self-harm on Twitter.

The notification includes contact details of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, SADAG, in South Africa; Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, MANI, in Nigeria, and Amref Health Africa in Kenya.

Speaking on the concept, Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter, Emmanuel Lubanzadio said that the open Twitter community can be an important source of real-time support for anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

“Addressing mental health requires collaboration between all stakeholders – public, private, and not-for-profit. We’re pleased to partner with SADAG, MANI, and Amref Health Africa to encourage people in need to…