We are ready to eradicate insurgents, bandits, vigilantes tell FG

By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerians, who undertake law enforcement in their communities, under the aegis of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), have asked the Federal Government to give them greater room for participation in the nation’s fight against insecurity.

They made the call during a two-hour solidarity march in support of police and the security agencies, held in Abuja, on Monday.

The vigilantes said they are seeking to apply the ideals of community policing to strengthen internal security.

Against that backdrop, they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the National Community Policing and Vigilante Protection Corps Bill, as soon as possible, saying they are ready to eradicate insurgents and bandits.

Speaking with Vanguard on the sidelines of the street demonstration, the spokesman of VGN, Mukhtar Dahiru, said: “Detection and prevention of crime in the communities is our collective responsibilities.

“So, we are seeking to promote and apply the ideals of community…