We have treated over 20,000 petitions in 20 years ― ICPC Chairman

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offence Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that it has treated over 20,000 petitions since its establishment 20 years ago.

This is as the Commission’s office in Osogbo presented prizes to Students who emerged among the best five in its National Essay competition to mark its 20th Anniversary.

Speaking during the presentation of prices at its Government Reservation Area office in Osogbo, the State Commissioner, Baba Alaro Shuaib, who spoke on behalf of the commission’s Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, he said over 5000 of the petition were investigated while over 1000 cases were at different stages of trials in courts across the country.

During the same period, he added that assets worth billions of naira have been recovered, forfeited and restrained including cash, landed property and vehicles.

In its 2020 Ethics and…