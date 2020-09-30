60th Independence anniversary: How Obasanjo’s economic policy ruined Nigeria ― Accord chieftain

Knocks Oyo gov on poor governance

By Adeola Badru

A Chieftain of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Saheed Ajadi, has declared that the economic woes that Nigeria is suffering from, was as a result of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s economic policy.

The Accord Party chieftain, made the declaration Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Ajadi, who was the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the state, disclosed that he had to resign his appointment with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), owing to what he called, Obasanjo’s economic policies, as well as the needles fight of the former president with his vice, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He said further: “I was a political appointee in Abuja between the years 2001 and 2005. I worked with a government organisation called ICPC and I later resigned from my appointment. My resignation was not…