COVID-19 scare: Sanwo-Olu cancels independence day parade in Lagos

…Opts for low key celebration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the earlier planned public parade and other activities to mark Nigeria’s 60 Independence Day Anniversary on October 1, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu, announced the cancellation in a statement on Wednesday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the statement, “Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

“He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the…