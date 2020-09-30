Fani-Kayode debunks marrying fifth wife

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the main opposition party in Nigeria, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has debunked reports that he’s planning on getting married to a fifth wife named Halima Yusuf.

Describing the reports as false, Fani-Kayode who is separated from his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu, said that Halima “is simply a dear friend and confidante.”

The former minister advised those peddling the reports that he’s about to get married to her to “desist from doing so.”

“There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false.

“Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem.

“She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this, I am eternally grateful to her.

“I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get…