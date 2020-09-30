IGP meets with Nigeria civil society situation room

…Promises to advance gains recorded in Edo

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni, has assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial Election as the Force prepares for the forthcoming 10th October, 2020 Ondo Guber Election.

The IGP gave this assurance, today, Monday, 28th September, 2020 when the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and Barr. Esther Uzoma respectively, led other representatives of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria on a courtesy call on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020 which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws…