I’m sad, things have got out of control — Oyegun

By Gabriel Enogholase

FORMER National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that he was so sad that the country has not attained its full potentials at 60, adding that this saddens him.

He spoke, yesterday, in Benin City, while fielding questions from journalists.

Oyegun said: “Things have been tough. What I can say confidently is that the basic foundation of our future growth has been laid, no question in my mind about that but the administration has not been lucky at all.

“We have had very tough periods of dwindling resources right from the beginning of this administration and I think that but for careful management, we probably would not have got as far as we have today. There is no question at all.

“There is hunger in the land, the economy is not growing as it should, unemployment is very high, terrorism has raised its ugly head again after initial success and controlling it, cost of production of crude…