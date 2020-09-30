Insua tips Reds to maintain dominance after Thiago arrival

Former Liverpool defender Emiliano Insua believes the Premier League champions are primed for a new era of dominance following the signing of star Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool prised Thiago from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £25million earlier this month, after the Spaniard won seven successive Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League among other honours during his time in Germany.

Thiago impressed on debut in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on September 20, the 29-year-old replacing Jordan Henderson at half-time and completing more passes (75) than any Blues player managed in the entire match at Stamford Bridge.

It was also the most by a Premier League player to have played a maximum of 45 minutes since full passing data became available in 2003-04 and Insua, who spent four years at Anfield from 2007, hailed ex-Barcelona star Thiago and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as they look to claim more trophies this season.

“Liverpool were the best team last year in the…