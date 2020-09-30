Liverpool have set the standard Arsenal have to reach ― Arteta

Mikel Arteta admits Liverpool showed Arsenal exactly how far they still have to go before they can compete with the elite in his side’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Monday.

Arsenal took the lead with their first attempt on target – and with just their second touch of the ball in the opposition box – but were soon pegged back by the Premier League champions.

Sadio Mane equalised 147 seconds later and Andy Robertson, at fault for Alexandre Lacazette’s opener, put the Reds in front before recent signing Diogo Jota sealed the points late on.

Arteta had instigated wins over Liverpool in his previous two meetings as Arsenal boss, but he accepts Jurgen Klopp’s men were much the better side in this latest tussle.

“We were in the game for a big part of it. The reality is they are superior to us in many aspects. You could see that is some phases,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m really happy with the way the team competed and kept believing. This is the standard we have to…