NAFDAC to phase out production of alcohol in sachets 2023/2024

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will totally ban production of alcohol drink in sachets by 2023/2024.

Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that banning of the product would come in phases.

Adeyeye said that alcohol drink in sachet would be phased out by 2023 ending or first week of 2024, when it would no longer exist in the society.

NAN reports that Adeyeye, had earlier expressed worry over the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small volume glass and Poly-Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

She also decried the negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and the security of the public.

Adeyeye said with the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, the concern also relates to the fact that alcohol “is also a toxic and…