Senate mulls N5m fine for illegal drone construction

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has begun moves to ensure that any Corporate Organisation that constructs an Airdrone without obtaining permission from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) commits an offence and will be liable to a fine not exceeding N5million naira ($16,200 circa).

According to the Senate, N2million naira ($6,500 circa) in the case of an individual.

The Senate is also working to ensure that any person who collects monies and fails to remit same into the fund managed by FAAN commits an offence and will be liable on conviction, to imprisonment for a term of two years or to a fine of N2million naira $6,500 circa; or to both fine and imprisonment and must also refund monies owed.

The action of the Senate is sequel to an Executive Bill titled: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2020 and presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North.

The Bill according to the Senate would ensure increased efficiency and…