Be sensitive to our yearnings, implement 2014 confab outcomes — CAN tells Buhari

Reacting, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, used opportunity of the 60th independence anniversary to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the recommendations of the 2014 national conference to move the country forward.

In a statement issued yesterday to commemorate the 60th independence anniversary of the country, Samson Ayokunle, National President of CAN, said: “Our economy is in shambles and the naira has been devalued beyond recognition while the masses are at the receiving end. The cost of living has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians, our youths are becoming increasingly vulnerable to criminality in the absence of gainful employments or job opportunities.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Bill reform which has been gathering dust on his table since last year. Our elections should be free, fair and credible if we want the governed and other…