Foundation empowers over 500 less privileged people in Ondo community

By Dayo Johnson

Over 500 people with disabilities, widows, aged and the less privileged from the Ikale community in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state have benefited from an empowerment programme courtesy of Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation, ODF.

The Olumuyiwa Daramola Foundation was initiated for medical outreach, free treatment and drugs for the aged ones, supporting people with disabilities, alleviating the people suffering through empowerments and giving scholarships to indigent students.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Okitipupa, Igbodigo, Ode-Aye, Ilutitun, Ikoya, Ayeka, Irele and Erinje communities, received items and cash worth over N20 million for small-scale business start-off items.

Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola, said the gesture became necessary to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the community by empowering them through the initiative.

Daramola who was represented by Mr Funminiyi Daramola said the beneficiaries were selected…