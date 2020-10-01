New Permanent Secretary of Defence assumes office

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry Defence, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, on Wednesday assumed duties with a pledge to ensure a robust working relationship with members of staff.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Malam Mohammed AbdulKadri, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdulkadri said that the new Permanent Secretary, a seasoned administrator and technocrat, was until his appointment the Director Special Project at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

He added that Husseini replaced Alhaji Sabi’u Zakari who retired from active service recently.

According to him, the new Permanent Secretary attended the Nigeria Defence Academy, (NDA) Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Federal College of Arts and Sciences, Suleja, Government Secondary School, Kazaure and Kudu Primary School, Kazaure.

“Hussaini is an expert in administrative affairs, educational planning, community development service…