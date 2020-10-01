Nigeria @60: As it was in the beginning...

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

TODAY’s independence anniversary is unique, historic and like no other in the past. Aside being the country’s 60th, Nigeria gained independence in 1960. The largest black nation on earth began her journey into nationhood on a very promising note.

Founded on a tripod, she had three strong regions, which competed healthily in terms of socio-economic development and emancipation of their citizens. The regions were Northern, Eastern and Western. The Northern region covered all parts of today’s 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Eastern region had all the five states of the South-East geo-political zone, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states. The Western region covered six states of the South-West zone, parts of Lagos, Edo and Delta states.

In 1963, by plebiscite, a fourth region – Mid-West (covering today’s Edo and Delta states) was carved out of the Western region. Then, the nascent Nigerian…