Opposition leader Navalny fingers Putin in deadly poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind his suspected poisoning but said he was not afraid and would return to Russia to resume campaigning.

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin in August after falling ill on a domestic flight. He received treatment in the Charite hospital for what Germany said was poisoning by a potentially deadly nerve agent, Novichok, before being discharged in September.

“I believe that Putin is behind the crime and I don’t have any other versions of what happened,” Navalny told Der Spiegel, according to an extract of an interview due to be published later on Thursday.

The West has demanded an explanation from the Kremlin, which has denied any involvement in the incident and said it has yet to see evidence of a crime.

“You don’t feel any pain but you know you’re dying,” Navalny said of the moment that the nerve agent began to take effect on him. He said he was making a…