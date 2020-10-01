Until FG pays our seven months salaries, strike continues ― ASUU insists

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is not ready to suspend its ongoing strike until government pays outstanding three-to-seven months withheld salaries and approves University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) among other demands.

ASUU in a statement released by the Zonal Coordinator of the Ibadan Zone, Professor Ade Adejumo, faulted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, saying he lied that government was not owing lecturers any salary on a TV broadcast.

According to ASUU, federal government agencies have been footdragging on early resolution of the ongoing strike anchored on implementation of outstanding components of 2009 FG-ASUU agreement, revitalisation funding of Universities, unpaid earned academic allowances and renegotiation of the agreement for upward review of salaries of lecturers to conform with contemporary reality.

ASUU stated that…