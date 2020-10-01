We’ll always identify with any peaceful act devoid of violence — Ohanaeze

…Middle belt backs IPOB sit-at-home order

By Peter Okutu, Ugochukwu Alaribe & Chinonso Alozie

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that there is no going back on the sit at home order it had declared to hold today , October 1, 2020.

There has been panic buying in Aba as some residents said they will comply with the order to sit at home to identify with IPOB’s agitation for Biafra and also mourn victims of terrorism.

Media and Publicity Secretary, IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a statement, warned the Nigerian soldiers and policemen including other security agencies to steer clear from the Biafra project.

In his words: “Our decision to ensure that 1st of October 2020 sit-at-home is successful is something nobody can stop. Nigeria police and those claiming to be fighting for Biafra freedom but stand against the coming of Biafra are inconsequential because they cannot afford to stop us.

IPOB is working very hard for the speedy and successful coming of Biafra. There…