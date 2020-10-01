Why we want Sen Kalu to be Nigeria’s next President — Northern youths

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Northern youths under the auspices of Coalition Of Northern Nigerian Youth, CNNY, groups, Thursday, explained why they want former Governor of Abia State and now serving Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, to be Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, CNNY, Amb. Zarewa Salisu Sageer, National Secretary, CNNY, Amb. Abu Bature Dandume, North Central Coordinator, CNNY, Comr. Muhammad Yakubu Arigu, Coordinator, North East, CNNY, Amb. Amos Ishaku, Coordinator North West, CNNY, Amb. Adamu Kicinga.

According to the coalition made up of Northern Youth Council Of Nigeria, NYCN, Association Of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS, Arewa Youth Consultative Council, AYCC, Arewa Youth For Good Governance, AYGG, it has become absolutely imperative to write and urge Kalu to contest for the 2023 Presidential election, which they believe he has the leadership acumen, capacity, dexterity, and contacts to be…