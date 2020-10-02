Akpabio orders recall of NDDC staffs on compulsory leave

As forensic audit begins

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Dr. Godswill Obot Akpabio, has directed the immediate recall of all staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, sent on compulsory leave, in April 2020.

The Minister made this pronouncement while receiving the Interim Report of the Committee set up on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to look into some Prevailing Staff Matters in the Commission in his office in Abuja.

Recall that Sen. Akpabio who had expressed concerns about the agitation within the rank and files in the Commission had set up the Committee to look into circumstances that led to the compulsory leave of some management staff, promotion, appointment, and discipline exercise carried in this regard. The Committee was given three weeks to present its report on findings and recommendations.

The Committee, which was guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, the Act…