Chevron to downsize its workforce in Nigeria by 25 per cent — Official

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) says it will downsize its workforce in Nigeria by 25 per cent across various levels in the oil firm, a development frowned at by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The oil firm said the development followed the evolving negative operational environment in the energy sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that workers of the oil firm under the auspices of the PENGASSAN on Friday in Lagos protested the looming sack of 600 employees.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, in a response statement, made available to NAN on Friday, noted that the 25 per cent job cut was to reposition the oil firm for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

The statement was, however, silent on the exact number of workers to be affected by the job cut, but said that 25 per cent of its workers will be sacked.

“CNL and its affiliates, confirms that it is reviewing its manpower…