Court dismisses certificate forgery charge against lawmaker

An Abuja Area Court in Karmo on Friday dismissed the case of certificate forgery filed against Rep. Ahmed Ndakene, representing Idu/Moro/Pategi Federal Constituency, Kwara state.

Ndakene was brought before the court on the alleged criminal breach of section 88(1), 89(3) and 109c of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA) 2015.

The nominal complainant, Mahmud Babako, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the election that Ndakene emerged as the winner, under the All Progressive Congress ( APC), alleged that he (Ndakene) forged his certificates.

Babako also alleged that the said forged document was presented to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the form he used to contest for the election.

Delivering judgment, the judge Ismail Jibril, dismissed the suit.

Jibril held that the decision of the court was based on the police report earlier read by the court clerk.

The judge in addition discharged the defendant and ordered that a copy of the…