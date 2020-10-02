FG lauds CAN’s roles in nation building

The Federal Government on Sunday in Abuja applauded the roles played by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), toward the spiritual and physical development of the country.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo gave the commendation at an Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service to mark Nigeria’s 60 years of Independence.

Represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Osinbajo expressed delight over the choice of the 60th-anniversary theme.

Osinbajo said: “I am deeply delighted to speak to you at this inter-denominational service commemorating Nigeria at 60th independence anniversary.

“The theme of today’s message “Together, come let us rebuild”, resonates with the theme of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

“It should serve as a clarion call to all Christians in Nigeria to be prepared to contribute their quota to national development,” he said.

The Vice President said that Nigeria needed its citizens to love her…