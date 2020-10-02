Heritage Bank rewards Nigerians for “National Pledge” pidgin recitation

MONEY MARKET

In a bid to commemorate Nigeria’s independence and inculcate patriotic spirit in the citizens, Heritage Bank Plc set up an online competition for customers to make video recitation of themselves presenting Nigeria’s “National Pledge” in Pidgin English.

The bank says that the four best videos will be rewarded with total cash prize of N1million.

The bank’s staff were not left out in the competition as they are expected to recite the pledge in all their different units and Experience Centres, doing it in front of the national flag, whilst they wear clothes with touch of green to office for certain period of time.

In a statement explaining the significance of reciting the competition the bank’s Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo said as a bank that places much importance and value on national heritage, “we want to remind Nigerians of their loyalty and commitment to the nation; thereby imbibe the patriotic spirit in…