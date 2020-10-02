Nigeria spends $5bn on food import, $1.5bn on milk annually

ECONOMY

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has estimated that Nigeria spends $5 billion to import foods annually out of which $1.5 billion goes to importation of milk and other dairy products.

Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Abdulkadir Mu’azu, stated this at a workshop of Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations Technical Cooperation Project (TCP), with focus on the implementation of the national livestock transformation plan in Niger and Kaduna states.

Mu’azu, who was represented by Winnie Lai-Solarin, Acting Director, Animal Husbandry Services in the ministry, said the huge bill is due to the long neglect of the livestock sector which has put a lot of burden on the import bill of the country.

According to him, about $5 billion worth of food is imported annually into the country, out of which milk and dairy products accounts for between $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion.

Muazu said the challenges of the livestock sector…