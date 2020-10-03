All you need to know about BBNaija Season 5 as Laycon gets prize

By Ayo Onikoyi

After 71 days of intense drama and competition, the BBNaija Season 5 came to an end on Sunday 27th of September 2020. Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon emerged winner after scoring the highest votes in the final week of the BBNaija Lockdown Edition.

The 26-year-old was awarded his gifts at a prize presentation ceremony held on Wednesday at the MultiChoice studios in Lagos. Where he was presented with the cash prize of N30 milliuon, an SUV and a two-bedroom house.

Also mentioned was a N5m prize from Betway awarded to Laycon and Ozo on their MAD Sports initiative, and all-expense paid trip to the Guinness House Dublin for Dorathy and Laycon.

Laycon, who made history with over 60 percent of the Big Brother Naija final votes, thanked the organizers, fellow housemates, family, fans and sponsors of the event.

“I don’t know what to say, I love you guys very much,” he said. When asked about his plans and projects after the house, Laycon disclosed…